DOH Replaces Four County Bridges

CHARLESTON-





Replacements of bridges in Berkeley, Hampshire, McDowell, and Roane counties have allowed the Division of Highways to remove current weight and other restrictions.





Weight restrictions have been removed from a Berkeley County bridge carrying West Virginia Route 45 over Back Creek just miles north of Berkeley County Route 7/25 at Glengary. Prior to replacement, silhouette postings limited the weights of various trucks and commercial vehicles permitted to cross the span.





Weight restrictions have also been removed from a Hampshire County bridge carrying Hampshire County Route 3 over the Little Cacapon River just east of Hampshire County Route 50/9 junction at Higginsville. The weights of various trucks and commercial trucks were limited, vehicles were required to maintain 100-foot spacing, and observe a 20 mph speed limit.





A 15-ton weight restriction has been removed from the McDowell County Route 13/1 bridge over Tug fork, just west of WV Route 103 at Wilcoe and another 15-ton weight restriction has been removed from the Roane County bridge carrying Roane County 29/1 over Granny Creek just east of Roane County Route 29/2 at Wallback. ​​







