DOH Adds Restrictions to County Bridges

CHARLESTON-

Following recent evaluation of seven bridges in various counties, the Division of Highways has added weight restrictions.





Weight restrictions have been added to the Berkeley County Route 24 bridge spanning Mill Creek just south of WV Route 51 junction and east of Gerrardstown. The new limits restrict trucks of two axles to 20 tons, trucks of three axles to 27 tons, trucks of four or more axles to 28 tons, semi-trailers of four axles to 30 tons, and semi-trailers of five axles to 33 tons. A four-mile detour is available to overweight vehicles along WV Route 51, Berkeley County Route 24/3, and Berkeley County 51/1.





The Brooke County Route 32/2 bridge over Buffalo Creek just south of WV Route 67 junction and southeast of Bethany has also received a single weight restriction of 15 tons. Overweight vehicles may follow a six-mile detour along Brooke County Route 32/3, Brooke County Route 32, and WV Route 67.





The Hancock County bridge carrying Hancock County Route 9/4 over North Fork of Lings Creek just east of Hancock County Route 9/6 junction and east of Zalia has received new weight restrictions of 19 tons for two-axle trucks, 25 tons for three-axle trucks, 26 tons for four or more axle trucks, 28 tons for four-axle semi-trailers, and 3 tons for five-axle semi-trailers. A seven-mile detour is available to overweight vehicles via Hancock County Route 9/4, Hancock County Route 9, Hancock County Route 9/9, Hancock County Route 11, Hancock County Route 11/2.





A single weight restriction has been placed on the Logan County route 5/72 bridge spanning Mud Fork just west of Logan County Route 5 at Sharon, limiting trucks and commercial vehicles to a maximum gross load of 14 tons. No detour is available.





The new weight restrictions along the Tyler County Route 13/5 bridge spanning Indian Creek just south of Tyler County Route 13 junction and southwest of Dale are set at 20 tons for trucks of two axles, 24 tons for trucks of three axles, 25 tons for trucks of four or more axles, 27 tons for semi-trailers of four axles, and 33 tons for semi-trailers of five axles. No detour is available.





Weight restrictions on the Wetzel County Route 84 bridge over South Fork of Fishing Creek just south of WV Route 20 junction and southeast of Archer are 20 tons for trucks of two-axles, 25 tons for trucks of three axles, 26 tons for trucks of four or more axles, 28 tons for semi-trailers of four axles, and 30 tons for semi-trailers of five axles. No detour is available.





Weight restrictions on the Wetzel County Route 39 bridge over Morgan Run 0.24 mile south of WV Route 20 junction are now set at 20 tons for two-axle trucks, 27 tons for three-axle trucks, 29 tons for four or more axle trucks, 32 tons for four-axle semi-trailers, and 33 tons for five-axle semi-trailers. No detour is available. ​​







