DOH Awards Over $9 Million in Contracts

13.54 miles of resurfacing are part of the $9,583,737.15 in contracts the West Virginia Division of Highways recently awarded.





Resurfacing contracts were:

GREENBRIER- $3,289,480.98 to West Virginia Paving, Inc. of Dunbar for 2.31 miles Crows to the Virginia State line along I-64

MARION- $1,822,810.17 to Kelly Paving, Inc. of Williamstown for 2.87 miles Pleasant Valley Road in Fairmont along I-79

MONONGALIA- $2,430,018.00 to Mountaineer Contractors, Inc of Kingwood for 4.88 miles Cheat Lake to Coopers Rock along I-68





$2,041,428.00 to Mountaineer Contractors, Inc of Kingwood for 3.48 miles Star City Road in Westover along I-79 ​​







