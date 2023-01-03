DOH Meets with Eastern Panhandle Representatives Regarding Inwood Traffic

Page Content

Transportation Secretary Paul Mattox and Division of Highways personnel met in Inwood, West Virginia today with state and local representatives to discuss plans to address traffic congestion in the area. Currently, the Division of Highways is in the preliminary stages of designing possible solutions to help alleviate traffic congestion at the intersection of Route 51 and Route 11, east of Interstate 81. Present at the meeting were representatives from senators Byrd and Rockefeller and Congresswoman Capito, Delegates Miller, Duke, and Blair, the Berkeley County Commission, the Hagerstown/Eastern Panhandle Metropolitan Planning Organization, the Board of Education, and various public safety and other organizations. Stated Secretary Mattox, “Any time an area experiences a rapid rate of growth, as Inwood has recently experienced, traffic congestion can become a problem. I was pleased to join the many groups gathered today to demonstrate how the Division of Highways is addressing this issue and look forward to working with our partners to see this issue resolved.”

