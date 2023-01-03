DOH to Close Fort Hill I-64 Bridge Exits June 16 Evening

Page Content

CHARLESTON-

West Virginia Division of Highways is announcing that on Tuesday, June 16, 2009, from 10:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m., the entrance ramp from Corridor G onto the I-64 Fort Hill Bridge eastbound and the Oakwood Road exit ramp off the I-64 Fort Hill Bridge westbound to Corridor G will be closed due to work being performed as part of a bridge deck inspection. Those traveling I-64 westbound from Corridor G will not be affected. Motorists wishing to enter I-64 eastbound from Corridor G are encouraged to continue on the ramp toward I-64 westbound to the Montrose Drive exit and re-enter the interstate heading eastbound. Those wanting to take the Oakwood Road exit off I-64 westbound toward Corridor G are encouraged to proceed to the Montrose Drive exit and re-enter eastbound to the Oakwood Road exit.

