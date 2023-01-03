Temporary Exit Ramp Work of New I-64 Bridge to Affect Traffic

Page Content





Construction progression of the new Dunbar/South Charleston bridge over Interstate 64 and its approaches will cause traffic patterns to change this week. Nightly from 9:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. on June 24th and 25th, the eastbound traffic of Interstate 64 will be reduced to one lane. There will be temporary delays on the eastbound MacCorkle Avenue exit during this time while a temporary exit ramp is completed. The temporary exit ramp will open to traffic with a new traffic pattern the morning of Friday, June 26. The new traffic pattern of the exit ramp will not affect mainline interstate traffic. The Division of Highways advises motorists to always proceed with caution through and around a work zone. ​







