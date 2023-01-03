Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,930 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 331,429 in the last 365 days.

Temporary Exit Ramp Work of New I-64 Bridge to Affect Traffic

6/24/2009

Page Content


Construction progression of the new Dunbar/South Charleston bridge over Interstate 64 and its approaches will cause traffic patterns to change this week. Nightly from 9:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. on June 24th and 25th, the eastbound traffic of Interstate 64 will be reduced to one lane. There will be temporary delays on the eastbound MacCorkle Avenue exit during this time while a temporary exit ramp is completed. The temporary exit ramp will open to traffic with a new traffic pattern the morning of Friday, June 26. The new traffic pattern of the exit ramp will not affect mainline interstate traffic. The Division of Highways advises motorists to always proceed with caution through and around a work zone. ​



Karen Zamow
304-558-9233
Karen.N.Zamow@wv.gov

You just read:

Temporary Exit Ramp Work of New I-64 Bridge to Affect Traffic

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.