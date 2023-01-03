DOH to Hold Meeting on Market Street Bridge

Page Content

CHARLESTON-





The proposed repair of the Market Street Bridge, Route 2 Spur, near Follansbee will the subject of an informational public meeting hosted by the Division of Highways on Thursday, July 23. Scheduled from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Follansbee Community House in Follansbee Municipal Park in Follansbee, the meeting will afford citizens an opportunity to ask questions and state their opinions on the proposal.





Highways personnel will be present to discuss the repair and receive public input. Those wishing to file written comments may send them to Commissioner, West Virginia Division of Highways, Capitol Complex Building 5, 1900 Kanawha Boulevard East, Charleston, West Virginia, 25305-0430 on or before August 22, 2009.





