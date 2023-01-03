Submit Release
Mon/Fayette Expressway Set for August 3

Governor Joe Manchin III and West Virginia Transportation Cabinet Secretary Paul Mattox will join state and local elected officials from West Virginia and Pennsylvania to celebrate the groundbreaking of the final section of the Mon/Fayette Expressway on Monday, August 3, 2009.


This groundbreaking ceremony will mark the construction commencement of the only remaining section of the four-mile corridor in West Virginia. The staging area for the event can be accessed by taking Exit 10 (Cheat Lake/Fairchance Road) to County Route 857. Division of Highways personnel will be on hand to direct traffic and parking.


The event will begin at 2:00 p.m. ​



