Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,825 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 331,781 in the last 365 days.

FHWA Administrator Mendez to Participate in Mon/Fayette Ceremony

Page Content


West Virginia Transportation Secretary Paul Mattox has announced that the Administrator for the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA), Victor Mendez, will be attending the groundbreaking ceremony of the final section of the Mon/Fayette Expressway which will take place on Monday, August 3, 2009 beginning at 2:00 p.m.  The public is invited to attend.


“We are pleased and excited to learn that Administrator Mendez is able to participate in the groundbreaking ceremony celebrating the construction of the only remaining section of the Mon/Fayette Expressway in West Virginia,” stated Secretary Mattox. “The support we receive from the FHWA every year is so important to the transportation infrastructure in West Virginia and it continues to be an extremely valued partnership.


In addition, Administrator Mendez, other dignitaries participating in the ceremony include West Virginia Governor, Joe Manchin, West Virginia Transportation Secretary, Paul Matox, West Virginia State Highway Engineer, Marvin Murphy, and Pennyslvania Turnpike CEO Joeseoh Brimmeier.


The staging area for the event can be accessed by the public by taking Exit 10 of I-68(Cheatlake/Fairchance Road) to County Route 857.  Division of Highways personnel will be on hand to direct traffic and assist with parking.


Please call the WVDOT Office of Communications at (304)558-0103 with any questions. ​​



You just read:

FHWA Administrator Mendez to Participate in Mon/Fayette Ceremony

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.