FHWA Administrator Mendez to Participate in Mon/Fayette Ceremony

West Virginia Transportation Secretary Paul Mattox has announced that the Administrator for the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA), Victor Mendez, will be attending the groundbreaking ceremony of the final section of the Mon/Fayette Expressway which will take place on Monday, August 3, 2009 beginning at 2:00 p.m. The public is invited to attend.





“We are pleased and excited to learn that Administrator Mendez is able to participate in the groundbreaking ceremony celebrating the construction of the only remaining section of the Mon/Fayette Expressway in West Virginia,” stated Secretary Mattox. “The support we receive from the FHWA every year is so important to the transportation infrastructure in West Virginia and it continues to be an extremely valued partnership.





In addition, Administrator Mendez, other dignitaries participating in the ceremony include West Virginia Governor, Joe Manchin, West Virginia Transportation Secretary, Paul Matox, West Virginia State Highway Engineer, Marvin Murphy, and Pennyslvania Turnpike CEO Joeseoh Brimmeier.





The staging area for the event can be accessed by the public by taking Exit 10 of I-68(Cheatlake/Fairchance Road) to County Route 857. Division of Highways personnel will be on hand to direct traffic and assist with parking.





Please call the WVDOT Office of Communications at (304)558-0103 with any questions. ​​







