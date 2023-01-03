DOH to Hold Meeting on Raleigh County 3/39

Submit Release
CHARLESTON-


The proposed partial abandonment of Raleigh County Route 3/39 in Eccles will be the subject of an informational public meeting hosted by the Division of Highways on Thursday, July 23.


Scheduled from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the Raleigh County Commission on Aging, 1614 South Kanawha Street in Beckley, the meeting will afford citizens an opportunity to ask questions and state their opinions on the proposal.


Highways personnel will be present to discuss the abandonment, requested by property owners, and receive public input.

Those wishing to file written comments may send them to Commissioner, West Virginia Division of Highways, Capitol Complex Building 5, 1900 Kanawha Boulevard East, Charleston, West Virginia, 25305-0430 on or before August 23, 2009.


