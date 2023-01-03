Submit Release
Market Street Bridge to Close for Repairs

CHARLESTON-


West Virginia Division of Highways officials have announced that the Market Street Bridge connecting Steubenville, Ohio to Follansbee, WV over the Ohio River will close immediately for repairs to the truss. DOH workers will be performing the work that is expected to last 4-6 weeks. During a reevaluation of the structure, DOH officials, consulting with national bridge experts, found conditions in the truss that call for immediate attention. While the work is being performed on the bridge, crews will further inspect and evaluate the structure. This work is a first phase for additional renovations planned to begin in early Spring of 2010 that will require the bridge to be closed for 12 months. The detour during the short term closure will be the Veterans Memorial Bridge. Please contact Brent Walker, DOT Office of Communications, (304)558-0103, with any questions.



