National Maritime Days Celebration September 4-6

The West Virginia Public Port Authority along with the Point Pleasant River Museum and the Huntington District Waterways Association announces that the National Maritime Days Celebration will take place September 4-6 at the Point Pleasant Riverfront Park in Point Pleasant, WV from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. each day. Admission is free.


The event is designed to show how the men and women of the local maritime industry live, work and play on the Ohio River.  Activities include towboat tours, deckhand activities, US Coast Guard equipment displays and demonstrations, riverman contests, and educational activities to explain the history of the Ohio River and what makes the Port of Huntington Tri-State the largest inland river port and 7th largest port in the United States.


Sponsors include the Huntington District Waterways Association, the US Army Corps of Engineers-Huntington, the USCG Marine Safety Unit Huntington, the Rahall Transportation Institute, the Propeller Club of Huntington, the Inland Waterways Academy, the Kanawha River Power Squadron and the USCG Auxiliary.


