Market Street Bridge Color Selection Results Approved

West Virginia Secretary of Transportation Paul Mattox has reviewed the results of the public survey regarding the color selectionfor the Market Street Bridge connecting Steubenville, OH with Follansbee over the Ohio River and has approved the public’s recommendation of Scheme A, which is dark blue and gold.





“I am very pleased with the public’s interest and happy to approve their suggestion of dark blue and gold,” stated Secretary Mattox. “When completed, it will truly be a structure the northern panhandle can be proud of.





Nearly 26,000 votes were cast for the historic bridge. The results were 14,543 votes for dark blue and gold, 10,063 votes for dark blue and dark gray, 679 votes for green and light gray, 239 for green and gold and 186 votes for maroon and off-white. Cleaning and painting will begin in the spring of 2010 and should be complete in the fall of 2011. The towers and suspension cables will be painted dark blue while the truss will be gold. The piers are made of cut stone and will be cleaned.​​



