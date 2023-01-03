Eugene A. Carter Memorial Bridge Color Selection Results Approved

Page Content





West Virginia Secretary of Transportation Paul Mattox has reviewed the results of the public survey regarding the color selection for the Eugene A. Carter Memorial Bridge of Interstate 64 in Charleston, locally known as the Fort Hill Bridge, and has approved the public’s recommendation of Scheme B , which is dark blue.

“Although it appears to have turned into a contest between the two major universities, I am very pleased with the public’s interest and happy to approve their suggestion of dark blue,” stated Secretary Mattox. “When completed, it will truly be a landmark structure for the Capitol City."

Over 108,000 votes were cast for the most traveled bridge in the state. The results were 55,727 votes for dark blue, 40,273 votes for dark green, 7,347 votes for red, 3953 for light blue and 1,186 votes for gray. Cleaning and painting will begin in the spring of 2010 and should be complete in the fall of 2011. The truss will be painted dark blue while the girders will be painted gray. The piers, abutments and parapet walls are expected to be off-white.