Ribbon-Cutting/Groundbreaking of Corridor H Sections Set for September 17

Page Content

West Virginia Transportation Secretary Paul Mattox will join state and local elected officials Thursday, September 17 in Moorefield to celebrate the completion of a 7.5-mile section of roadway and the groundbreaking of an additional 10-mile portion of Corridor H.





“We continue to make progress on Corridor H. These two projects illustrate just how committed we are to completing this vital link of West Virginia’s highway system,” stated Mattox.





Upon completion of the 10-mile portion, a total of 34 miles of the corridor from Forman to Wardensville will be opened to traffic.





The event will be held at 4:00 p.m. on the newly-constructed South Branch Potomac River bridge at Moorefield and can be accessed from the eastbound and westbound on ramps. Division of Highways personnel will be on hand to direct traffic and parking.





​