DOH to Hold Meetings on Proposed Ohio River Crossing South of Wellsburg

As a continuation of previous meetings held in October 2008, two informational workshop public meetings will be held by the West Virginia Division of Highways, the Ohio Department of Transportation, and the Federal Highway Administration to present preliminary engineering and environmental constraints for the three alternative bridge crossing locations south of Wellsburg.





The first meeting will be held Wednesday, September 23, 2009 at the Buckeye North Middle School, located at 1004 Third Street in Brilliant, Ohio.





The second meeting will be held Thursday September 24, 2009 at Wellsburg Middle School, located at 1447 Main Street in Wellsburg, West Virginia.





Scheduled from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. the meetings will allow participants the opportunity to ask questions and state their opinions on the studies. There will be no formal presentation. Highways personnel from each state, the Federal Highway Administration, and the consultant will be present to discuss the new bridge crossing options and receive public input.





Those wishing to file written comments may send them to Mr. Gregory Bailey, P.E., Director, Engineering Division, West Virginia Division of Highways, Capitol Complex, Building 5, Room 450, 1900 Kanawha Boulevard East, Charleston, West Virginia 25305-0430 on or before October 24, 2009.





Highways personnel will be present to discuss the recommended improvements and receive public input. Those wishing to file written comments may send them to Commissioner, West Virginia Division of Highways, Capitol Complex Building 5, 1900 Kanawha Boulevard East, Charleston, West Virginia 25305-0430 on or before July 10, 2009.​







