National Waterways Conference to Meet in Charleston





The West Virginia Public Port Authority along with the City of Charleston will play host to the 49th Annual Meeting of the National Waterways Conference, September 23-25 at the Embassy Suites. This marks the first time in the Conference’s 49 year history that its Annual Meeting will come to the Heart of Appalachia.





“We are especially excited to host this year’s meeting because the Port of Huntington Tri-State continues to be ranked as one of the top performers in the nation,” stated Patrick Donovan, Director of the West Virginia Public Port Authority. “This is a wonderful opportunity for the State of West Virginia to showcase, not only our natural beauty, but our world class maritime transportation system. The City of Charleston has been a wonderful partner in helping us attract this meeting and we look forward to some very useful dialogue among the water resource stakeholders who will be in attendance.”





This year’s meeting, “Trends in Water Resources: Collaborative Solutions and the New Federalism,” will provide insight and analysis to the nearly 200 attendees about the issues and challenges facing the water resources industry. Speakers include The Honorable Jo-Ellen Darcy, Assistant Secretary of the Army (Civil Works), and The Honorable Joe Manchin III, Governor of West Virginia.





The National Waterways Conference is the only national organization whose membership is comprised of the full spectrum of water resources stakeholders, including waterways shippers and carriers, industry and regional associations, port authorities, shipyards, dredging contractors, flood control associations, levee boards, water supply districts, engineering consultants, and state and local governments. Established in 1960, NWC’s mission is to effect common sense policies and programs, recognizing the public value of our Nation's waterway system and its contribution to public safety, a competitive economy, security, environmental quality and energy conservation.

