DOH Road to Close County Route 9 at Erbacon in Webster County

The West Virginia Division of Highways today announces that County Route  9, Laurel Creek Road, at Erbacon in Webster County will be closed beginning October 19, 2009 from 8:00 am to 3:00 pm due to A&O Railroad replacing the crossings at mile post 11.67.  The closure will remain until October 24, 2009.


