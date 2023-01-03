Transportation Secretary Mattox Names Greg Philips as DOT Executive Administrator

Submit Release
Transportation Secretary Paul Mattox today announces that Greg Philips, who previously held the position of District Manager for the Division of Highways’ District Four office, has accepted the position of Department of Transportation Executive Administrator. 


“Mr. Philips brings 38 years of managerial experience to this new position and those years will serve him greatly in his new capacity as he helps further the mission of the Department of Transportation,” stated Secretary Mattox. 


Philips began his career with the Department of Transportation eighteen years ago as a Building and Grounds Supervisor of Division of Highways District Seven, covering Barbour, Braxton, Gilmer, Lewis, Upshur and Webster counties.  He later served as County Administrator for Braxton and Upshur counties before being named as District Manager of District Seven and subsequently as District Manager of District Four.


Before joining the Department of Transportation, Philips served as Vice President of Production of Bethel Mine Corporation. 


Mr. Philips’ position as Executive Administrator will be effective October 16, 2009.


