DOH Requesting Proposals for the Evaluation of State Testing Facilities

The West Virginia Division of Highways Research and Special Studies Section is currently soliciting proposals for a research projects for the evaluation of state field testing facilities.





The research project will involve surveying other states to determine what types of testing facilities currently exist that are either owned by other state Departments of Transportation or are privately owned. The results will then be categorized and ranked based on the needs of the West Virginia Department of Transportation. A written report summarizing the research will be submitted to the West Virginia Department of Transportation, along with a formal presentation to the West Virginia Department of Transportation’s management. If applicable, the researcher will organize a field visit to the existing test facility that was determined to be the best fit for the West Virginia Department of Transportation. The proposed funding for this project is $75,000.





Those interested in submitting a proposal for this research should contact Mr. Donald Williams, Section Head, West Virginia Division of Highways, Research and Special Studies Section, at (304) 677-4000 or Donald.L.Williams@wv.gov to obtain an official copy of the Request for Proposal for this project.





All proposals must be received on or before December 1, 2009.





