Route 9 Groundbreaking Scheduled for November 20

Governor Joe Manchin III and West Virginia Transportation Secretary Paul Mattox will join Senator Robert C. Byrd, Congresswoman Shelley Moore Capito, and state and local elected officials from the eastern panhandle of West Virginia, to celebrate the construction of a new 1.23 mile section of West Virginia Route 9 from the proposed Shenandoah River Bridge to the Virginia state line.





This $16,303,240.34 American Recovery and Reinvestment Act of 2009 project was awarded to Trumbull Corporation of Pittsburgh and includes a .59 mile 4 lane section east of the soon-to-be-constructed Shenandoah River Bridge and a .64 mile temporary 2 lane road extending it to the Virginia state line and tying back to Virginia Route 9.





The groundbreaking ceremony will take place on Friday, November 20, 2009, beginning at noon, at the Washington High School auditorium located at 300 Washington Patriots Drive, just off of Route 9 in Jefferson County. The public is welcomed to attend.





