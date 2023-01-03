Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,832 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 331,778 in the last 365 days.

Route 9 Groundbreaking Scheduled for November 20

Page Content


Governor Joe Manchin III and West Virginia Transportation Secretary Paul Mattox will join Senator Robert C. Byrd, Congresswoman Shelley Moore Capito, and state and local elected officials from the eastern panhandle of West Virginia, to celebrate the construction of  a new 1.23 mile section of West Virginia Route 9 from the proposed Shenandoah River Bridge to the Virginia state line.


This $16,303,240.34 American Recovery and Reinvestment Act of 2009 project was awarded to Trumbull Corporation of Pittsburgh and includes a .59 mile 4 lane section east of the soon-to-be-constructed Shenandoah River Bridge and a .64 mile temporary 2 lane road extending it to the Virginia state line and tying back to Virginia Route 9. 


The groundbreaking ceremony will take place on Friday, November 20, 2009, beginning at noon, at the Washington High School auditorium located at 300 Washington Patriots Drive, just off of Route 9 in Jefferson County.  The public is welcomed to attend.


DOH personnel will be on site to assist with parking, which will be available at the back of the school.  ​​



You just read:

Route 9 Groundbreaking Scheduled for November 20

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.