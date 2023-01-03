WV DOT to Launch New, Improved Web Site

Page Content





People looking to the internet for information regarding the West Virginia Department of Transportation or any of its seven agencies will find it a little more user-friendly as Secretary of Transportation Paul Mattox announces the launching of the WVDOT new web site.





“Travelers, students or the general public will see that the web site, www.transportation.wv.gov, has a cleaner design, is ADA compatible, more logical and focuses on providing information users want,” stated Secretary Mattox. “This is the culmination of 18 months of information gathering among every agency, every division and every district within the DOT. Internally, a group within GIS, IT and Communications did a remarkable job in bringing this live.”





“One of the primary objectives behind launching the new Department of Transportation web site was to make it easier for citizens and businesses to find the information they are looking for,” stated Jason Johns, Director of Marketing and Portal Operations, West Virginia Interactive, in partnership with WV.gov. “Whether a visitor is looking for information on how to register their vehicle or locate the latest road conditions the new design guides the user intuitively to their destination based on the easy to use dashboards and search functionality.”





But, Secretary Mattox is quick to ask for users to be patient with the web site through its early stages. “This is certainly a work in progress. While the new website is something everyone can be proud of, realistically speaking, getting the bugs worked out and have everything tied together could take another 3-4 months.” ​​







