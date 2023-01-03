DOH Replaces Three District Nine Bridges

Page Content

Replacement of three bridges in District Nine have allowed the Division of Highways to remove previous weight and other restrictions.





Weight restrictions have been removed from the Fayette County bridge carrying WV 16 over Dunloup Creek just 0.13 miles of WV 211 at Turkey Knob. Prior to replacement, weight restrictions limited the maximum gross load of various types of trucks.





A single 14-ton weight restriction has been removed from a bridge carrying Greenbrier County Route 26/3 over Meadow River, one half-mile east of County Route 26 and west of Smoot.





Weight restrictions have also been removed from the Nicholas County bridge carrying WV 39 over North Fork of Cherry River 3.70 miles east of County Route 76 and northeast of Richwood. Prior to replacement, silhouette posting on the bridge limited the weights of various types of trucks.







