Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,930 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 331,414 in the last 365 days.

DOH Replaces Three District Nine Bridges

Page Content

 

Replacement of three bridges in District Nine have allowed the Division of Highways to remove previous weight and other restrictions.


Weight restrictions have been removed from the Fayette County bridge carrying WV 16 over Dunloup Creek just 0.13 miles of WV 211 at Turkey Knob.  Prior to replacement, weight restrictions limited the maximum gross load of various types of trucks.


A single 14-ton weight restriction has been removed from a bridge carrying Greenbrier County Route 26/3 over Meadow River, one half-mile east of County Route 26 and west of Smoot.


Weight restrictions have also been removed from the Nicholas County bridge carrying WV 39 over North Fork of Cherry River 3.70 miles east of County Route 76 and northeast of Richwood.  Prior to replacement, silhouette posting on the bridge limited the weights of various types of trucks.



You just read:

DOH Replaces Three District Nine Bridges

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.