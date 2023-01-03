DOH Adds Restrictions on Two County Bridges

Page Content





Following recent reevaluations of a bridge in Mingo County and another span in Wetzel County, the Division of Highways has added weight restrictions.





A single 13-ton restriction has been added to the Mingo County bridge carrying County Route 1 over the East Fork of Twelvepole Creek just south of County Route 1/4.





Weight restrictions have been added to the Wetzel County bridge carrying County Route 19 over Big Run just east of County Route 19/1 at Big Run. Restrictions now limit the maximum gross load of two-axle trucks at 20 tons, three-axle trucks at 27 tons, four-or-more-axle trucks at 29 tons, four-axle semi-trailers at 32 tons, and five-axle semi-trailers at 33 tons. A ten-mile detour is available to overweight vehicles along County Route 19/1, County 58/1, County 58, County 7/12, County 19/3, and County 19. ​



