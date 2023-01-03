Draft 2010-2015 Statewide Transportation Improvement Program Available

Page Content

The Department of Transportation has made available a draft copy of the 2010-2015 Statewide Transportation Improvement Program (STIP) for public comment.





The STIP is a federally-required, fiscally-constrained capital improvement document that provides federally-funded and regionally significant project listings for the next six years. While the document covers a six year period, it is only federally required to cover a span of four years. Projects listed outside the four year period not required by law and are deemed informational only, as funding has not been identified for them.





A copy of the document may be viewed and/or downloaded on the new DOT website at www.transportation.wv.gov, at Division of Highways headquarters in Charleston, district offices in Charleston, Huntington, Parkersburg, Clarksburg, Burlington, Moundsville, Weston, Elkins, Lewisburg, Princeton, and at the offices of regional planning and development councils, metropolitan planning organizations, county commissions and county libraries throughout the state.





Written comments should be sent to Robert L. Pennington, Director, Program Planning and Administration Division, West Virginia Division of Highways, Capitol Complex Building 5, Room 816, 1900 Kanawha Boulevard East, Charleston, West Virginia 25305-0430, and received on or before December 16, 2009.​​







