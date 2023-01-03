DOH to Hold Public Meeting on Coonskin Park Access

Page Content





The West Virginia Division of Highways will hold information workshop public meetings on March 1, 2010 in the commons area of Capitol High School located at 1500 Greenbrier Street (WV 114) Charleston, WV, and again on March 2 in the cafeteria of Elk Elementary Center, 3320 Pennsylvania Avenue along US 119 in Charleston on the closure of the existing park access on Coonskin Park Road and the proposed new access alternatives. Highways officials will provide information about the project.





The scheduled workshops are from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and will afford participants an opportunity to ask questions and state their views and opinions on the new Coonskin Access project.





Those wishing to file written comments may send them to Greg Bailey, P.E., Director, Engineering Division, West Virginia Division of Highways, Capitol Complex Bulidng 5, 1900 Kanawha Boulevard, Charleston, WV 25305 on or before April 2, 2010.



