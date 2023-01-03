DOH Changes Restrictions on Four County Bridges

Page Content

Following recent reevaluation of bridges in Marshall, Mineral, Logan and Berkeley counties, the Division of Highways has added weight restrictions.

Various restrictions have been placed on the Marshall County Route 1 bridge spanning Boggs Run 0.42 mile east of US Route 250 Junction southwest of Benwood. The weight restrictions limit trucks of two axles to 20 tons, trucks of three axles to 25 tons, trucks of four or more axles to 26 tons, semi-trailers of four axles to 28 tons and semi-trailers of five axles to 33 tons. Overweight vehicles may follow a ten-mile detour along US Route 250 South, County Route 2/4, WV Rotue 86, and County Route 1.

Various restrictions have also been placed on the Mineral County bridge carrying New Creek over US Route 50 just east of WV Route 972 at New Creek. The new restrictions limit two-axle trucks to 18 tons, three-axle trucks to 27 tons, four-or-more-axle trucks to 32 tons, four-axle semi-trailers to 33 tons, and five-axle semi-trailers to 36 tons. A 0.1 mile detour is available to overweight vehicles along WV Route 972 and County Route 220/3.

New restrictions have also been placed on the Logan County bridge carrying County Route 14 over Rum Creek three-quarters of a mile east of County Route 701/98 at Yolyn. The new restrictions limit trucks of three axles to 24 tons, trucks of four axles to 24 tons, semi-trailers of five axles to 36 tons, and semi-trailers of six or more axles to 36 tons.





Weight restrictions have been changed on the Berkeley County Route 9/30 bridge spanning CSX Railroad just east of WV Route 9 at Martinsburg. The heightened restrictions limit trucks of two axles to 18 tons, trucks of three axles to 27 tons, trucks of four or more axles to 31 tons, semi-trailers of four axles to 33 tons, and semi-trailers of five axles to 36 tons. A one-mile detour is available to overweight vehicles along WV Route 9 and County Route 1/8.​

