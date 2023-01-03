Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,931 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 331,434 in the last 365 days.

Secretary Mattox Acknowledges Winter Storm Efforts

Page Content

 

West Virginia Secretary of Transportation Paul Mattox would like to extend his gratitude to all state citizens for their patience during these recent extraordinary winter storm events.  He is especially appreciative of Highways workers for their efforts, around the clock, battling what Mother Nature has dropped on the state.


“I am really pleased with the efforts of our Highways crews during such a severe event, so severe, in fact, that it closed schools in every West Virginia County for the first time in 23 years,” stated Secretary Mattox.  “With the resources we had, men and women working 12-16 hour shifts, and the equipment available to our forces, I am confident we met our mission of providing safety to the traveling public.  While our roads were not always bare pavement, our priority-one routes were open and not once were they closed due to the storm.”  The Secretary continued.  “I am also very excited with the partnerships that have formed between Highways, Office of Emergency Services, the West Virginia National Guard and the Division of Forestry.  The communication, coordination and planning between all the major stakeholders gives me the confidence that with every passing storm, we will continue to discuss what went right, what can be done differently, and continue to work together to make sure West Virginia roads are the safest in the nation.”​



You just read:

Secretary Mattox Acknowledges Winter Storm Efforts

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.