DOT to Hold Meetings on Long-Range Transportation Plan

The West Virginia Department of Transportation will hold informational public meetings throughout the state on the draft of the Statewide Multi-modal Long-Range Transportation Plan, a 25-year transportation outlook.





The plan takes inventory of the state’s modal infrastructure and identifies the physical assets under the direct control of each agency of the WVDOT. It reviews historic funding expenditure types and levels corresponding with each revenue source and mode to develop a 25-year revenue transportation forecast. For the Division of Highways, a review of how projects are prioritization was conducted.





The second of two rounds of eight workshop public meetings will be conducted to insure public input into the draft plan’s recommendations and strategies. The meetings will afford participants the opportunity to ask questions and provide feedback on how state and federal fiscal resources should be spent in future years for all modes of transportation.





The second round of workshop meetings are scheduled from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on the following dates in the following locations, with the exception of the March 10 public meeting in the Capitol Rotunda in Charleston which is from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.





Those wishing to provide written input may address submissions to Robert L. Pennington, P.E.,Director, Program Planning and Administration Division, West Virginia Department of Transportation,Capitol Complex, Building 5, 1900 Kanawha Boulevard East, Charleston, West Virginia 25305 on or before May 15, 2010, or by visiting www.wvtransplan.com.





March 2, 2010 Logan High School, One Wildcat Way, Logan, WV March 4, 2010 City Building, 1 Government Square, Parkersburg, WV March 9, 2010 TTA Center, 1301 4th Avenue, Huntington, WV March 10, 2010 Capitol Rotunda, Charleston, WV (10:00a.m. to 2:00 p.m.) March 11, 2010 Woodrow Wilson High School, 400 Stanaford Road, Beckley, WV March 16, 2010 Room 201, City Building, Weirton, WV March 17, 2010 Liberty High School Auditorium, One MountaineerDrive Clarksburg, WV March 18, 2010 Berkeley County Commission, 400 West Stephen Street Suite201, Martinsburg, WV



