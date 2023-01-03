Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,931 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 331,419 in the last 365 days.

DOH Replaces Four County Bridges

Page Content

 

Replacements of bridges in Barbour, Grant, Mineral and Doddridge counties allowed the Division of Highways to remove previous weight and other restrictions.


Various weight restrictions have been removed from the Barbour County Route 11 bridge spanning Big Run just west of Barbour County Route 11/3 at Century Junction and the Grant County bridge carrying County Route 28/7 over Lunice Creek, 1.03 miles south of the WV Route 42 junction at and west of Maysville. 


Various weight restrictions have also been removed from the Mineral County bridge carrying US Route 50 over Ellifritz Run just east of County Route 220/3 at New Creek and a single 15-ton weight restriction has been removed from the Doddridge County Route 15 bridge spanning Buckeye Creek just West of Doddridge County Route 38.


You just read:

DOH Replaces Four County Bridges

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.