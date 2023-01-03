DOH Replaces Four County Bridges

Page Content

Replacements of bridges in Barbour, Grant, Mineral and Doddridge counties allowed the Division of Highways to remove previous weight and other restrictions.





Various weight restrictions have been removed from the Barbour County Route 11 bridge spanning Big Run just west of Barbour County Route 11/3 at Century Junction and the Grant County bridge carrying County Route 28/7 over Lunice Creek, 1.03 miles south of the WV Route 42 junction at and west of Maysville.





Various weight restrictions have also been removed from the Mineral County bridge carrying US Route 50 over Ellifritz Run just east of County Route 220/3 at New Creek and a single 15-ton weight restriction has been removed from the Doddridge County Route 15 bridge spanning Buckeye Creek just West of Doddridge County Route 38.



