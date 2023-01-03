Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,931 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 331,481 in the last 365 days.

DOH Changes Restrictions on Five District 10 Bridges

Page Content

 

Following recent reevaluation of five bridges in District 10, the Division of Highways has changed previous and current weight restrictions.


Restrictions have changed on the McDowell County bridge carrying McDowell County Route 13 over Sandlick Creek, 1.33 miles south of County 13/3 at Filbert.  The new restrictions limit trucks of three axles to 38 tons, trucks of four axles to 40 tons, semi-trailers of five axles to 53 tons, and semi-trailers of six-or-more axles to 58 tons. 


Weight restrictions have been added to the Mercer County bridge carrying County Route 44/10 over Interstate 77 just south of County 14 at Lilly Grove.  Restrictions now limit the maximum gross load of two-axle trucks at 20 tons, three-axle trucks at 29 tons, four-or-more-axle trucks at 29 tons, four-axle semi-trailers at 31 tons, and five-axle semi-trailers at 33 tons.  A ten-mile detour is available to overweight vehicles along Mercer County Route 44/10, WV Route 20, and Mercer County Route 44/10.


Weight restrictions have also been added to the Mercer County bridge carrying  US Route 19 over Wolf Creek just south of Mercer County Route 19/6.   New restrictions limiting the maximum gross load of trucks and commercial vehicles are set at 17 tons for two-axles trucks, 20 tons for three-axle trucks, 20 tons for four-axle trucks, 32 tons for five-axle semi-trailers, and 32 tons for six-or-more-axle semi-trailers.  A five-mile detour is available to overweight vehicles via US Route 19, Interstate 77, and US Route 19.


Weight restrictions have been removed from two Raleigh County bridges, one carrying WV Route 16 over Devils Fork, just north of County Route 35 and west of Stonecoal, and another carrying WV Route 16 over Winding Gulf 1.37 miles south of County route 30 and north of Helen.  Both spans previously carried silhouette posting that limited the weights of various types of trucks. 


You just read:

DOH Changes Restrictions on Five District 10 Bridges

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.