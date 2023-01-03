DOH Replaces Five Bridges

Page Content

Following replacements of bridges in Berkeley, Greenbrier, Logan, Webster and Wetzel counties, the Division of Highways has removed weight and other restrictions.





Weight restrictions have been removed from the Berkeley County bridge carrying County Route 11/12 over Branch of Hokes Run just northeast of County Route 5 at Bedington.





A single three-ton weight restriction has been removed from the Greenbrier County Route 9/9 bridge spanning Sinking Creek just east of County Route 9 at Hughart.





Various weight restrictions have been removed from the Logan County bridge carrying WV Route 17 over Spruce Fork just north of County Route 15 at Blair.





Prior to replacement, posting on the Webster County WV Route 20 bridge over Little Glassy Creek just north of County Route 22 junction, southwest of Chapman, limited trucks and buses required trucks and buses to cross one at a time.





A single 13-ton weight restriction has been removed from the Wetzel County Route 20/14 bridge spanning North Fork of Fishing Creek just west of County Route 15 junction at Pine Grove. ​







