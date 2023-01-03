Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,926 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 331,427 in the last 365 days.

DOH Replaces Five Bridges

Page Content

 

Following replacements of bridges in Berkeley, Greenbrier, Logan, Webster and Wetzel counties, the Division of Highways has removed weight and other restrictions.


Weight restrictions have been removed from the Berkeley County bridge carrying County Route 11/12 over Branch of Hokes Run just northeast of County Route 5 at Bedington.


A single three-ton weight restriction has been removed from the Greenbrier County Route 9/9 bridge spanning Sinking Creek just east of County Route 9 at Hughart.


Various weight restrictions have been removed from the Logan County bridge carrying WV Route 17 over Spruce Fork just north of County Route 15 at Blair.


Prior to replacement, posting on the Webster County WV Route 20 bridge over Little Glassy Creek just north of County Route 22 junction, southwest of Chapman, limited trucks and buses required trucks and buses to cross one at a time.


A single 13-ton weight restriction has been removed from the Wetzel County Route 20/14 bridge spanning North Fork of Fishing Creek just west of County Route 15 junction at Pine Grove. ​



You just read:

DOH Replaces Five Bridges

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.