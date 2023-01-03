DOH Awards Nearly $14 Million in Construction Contracts

Page Content

CHARLESTON-

The Division of Highways last week awarded $13,931,218.48 in construction contracts for paving, slip repair, bridge replacements and other repairs in various areas of the state.





More than $10.5 million of the total sum was awarded to contractors for roadway resurfacing projects.





Said Highways Commissioner Mattox, “The safety of the traveling public is the Division’s chief concern. The 180 projects let this year represent how committed the Division is to maintaining and expanding West Virginia’s highway network for its citizens.”





To date, the Division of Highways has awarded more than $174 million in preservation and expansion projects across the state. ​​







