True Crime Stars Are Taking To Podcast Airwaves
Detective Chris Anderson and Attorney Fatima Anderson, stars of Investigation Discovery's hit tv show, Reasonable Doubt, launch a true crime podcast.
We knew our fans wanted more from us and podcasting was a natural extension of our work together on Reasonable Doubt.”BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES, January 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The stars of Investigation Discovery’s hit tv show Reasonable Doubt, Detective Chris Anderson and Defense Attorney Fatima Silva, are hitting the podcast airwaves with their true-crime show, “Crime and Cookie Juice”. Anderson and Silva launched the podcast on November 11th, 2022, and it has been met with critical acclaim soaring to the top 2% of podcasts globally.
The Crime and Cookie Juice Podcast is an irreverent nod to their two passions, the first is bourbon and the second is dissecting legal cases that rivet the nation. Anderson and Silva are most notably recognized for their investigative work on “Reasonable Doubt”, where they offer their skillset to re-examine murder cases in which the accused and their families believe they were wrongfully convicted.
“We make a strong team”, states retired homicide investigator Chris Anderson, “Fatima brings her extensive background as a defense attorney and I utilize my years and knowledge as a homicide investigator. We knew our fans wanted more from us and podcasting was a natural extension of our work together on Reasonable Doubt”.
The name Crime and Cookie Juice is aptly named with a reference to their work in criminal investigations and love for bourbon. “Cookie Juice refers to a slang term we used on set. After a long day's work Fatima and our producer Rob Rosen, would end the day with a glass of bourbon, aka Cookie Juice”, says Anderson. The crime-fighting duo is deeply passionate about understanding the art of the distilling process of their favorite alcoholic beverage. Most recently they featured their favorite master distiller Wes Henderson of Angel’s Envy Bourbon.
“We open up the conversation and feature forensic experts, witness experts, and even bourbon experts”, adds Silva, “We are advocates for truth and facilitate conversations that make people think deeply about the flaws in criminal investigations and the legal system”.
Silva is a criminal defense attorney in the San Francisco Bay Area and has been practicing law for 14 years. Anderson is a retired homicide detective for the City of Birmingham Police Department where during his 21-year tenure, he spent 17 years as an investigator. He has investigated more than 300 Homicide cases in one of America's most dangerous metropolitan cities.
Crime rates are on the rise giving ample content for Anderson and Silva to discuss. According to Dr. Currie Meyer, a criminologist, violent crime has climbed by 12 percent in U.S. cities, with murder increasing 26%, rape 38%, and aggravated assault 29%. “Unfortunately, the topics we cover are increasing in volume and scope, we are committed to sharing with the public the truth as we see it and teaching them how to be more informed jurors”, states Silva.
