WVDOT ARRA Disadvantaged Business Enterprise Program Commended by FHWA

Page Content

CHARLESTON-





The Federal Highway Administration’s National Review Team has commended the West Virginia Department of Transportation’s (WVDOT) compliance with the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act’s (ARRA) Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (DBE) Program.





From May 10 through May 14, the Review Team conducted interviews on ARRA projects in the state. A sample of projects in three different DOH districts were reviewed and evaluated in the areas of contract goal setting, monitoring and reporting, DBE availability, commitments and enforcement. A disadvantaged business owner was also interviewed during this process.





Stated in the team’s submitted report, “The WVDOT EEO Specialists provide excellent project oversight of DBE activities on ARRA projects. They are highly visible, well known and accessible. Their interaction with project personnel has helped assume proper and thorough oversight of the DBE contract requirements.”





The Review Team will evaluate the ARRA DBE program of every state, the District of Colombia and Puerto Rico.





“I applaud the diligence and hard work of the Department’s DBE employees. Their efforts not only ensure that the Department meets its federal obligations, they have resulted in the increased ability of disadvantaged businesses to compete for contracts here in West Virginia,” said Transportation Secretary Paul Mattox.





Recently, Federal Highway Administrator Victor Mendez met with members of the business community in Denver at a workshop to improve small businesses’ ability to compete for federal transportation contracts and engage more women and minorities in construction careers.





The WVDOT, Federal Highway Administration, and the Rahall Transportation Institute will collectively sponsor a business development workshop this fall to provide additional opportunities to disadvantaged businesses in West Virginia.





The Federal Highway Administration deems a business to be disadvantaged if 51% of the business is owned and controlled by a socially and economically disadvantaged individual or individuals.







