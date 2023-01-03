DOH Awards $9.1 Million in Construction Contracts

|
County
|
Route
|
Description
|
Amount
|
Contractor
|
Barbour
|
US 50
|
Resurfacing, Junior to Belington Road
|
$421,729.82
|
J. F. Allen Company, Inc.
|
Grant
|
WV 42
|
Resurfacing, Sherr to Maysville Road
|
$473,322.70
|
West Virginia Paving, Inc.
|
Hampshire
|
WV 259
|
Resurfacing, Yellow Springs to High View
|
$302549.24
|
Belt Paving, Inc.
|
Hancock
|
US 30
|
Chester Bridge Lighting Renovation
|
$935,500
|
Davis H. Elliot Construction Co.
|
Harrison
|
WV 20
|
Resurfacing, Nutter Fort Road
|
$496,150
|
Mountaineer Contractors
|
Kanawha
|
WV 25
|
Traffic Signal Renovation, Baron Drive Signal Renovation
|
$57,163
|
Davis H. Elliot Construction Co.
|
Lincoln
|
WV 10
|
Resurfacing, West Hamlin to Ranger Road
|
$239,460.80
|
West Virginia Paving, Inc.
|
Logan
|
WV 10
|
Resurfacing, Dabney to McConnell Road
|
$109,652.60
|
West Virginia Paving, Inc.
|
Monroe
|
US 219
|
Resurfacing, Salt Sulphur Road
|
$465,829.40
|
West Virginia Paving, Inc.
|
Pendleton
|
US 220
|
Resurfacing, WV State Line - Snowy Mountain Road
|
$546,460.50
|
West Virginia Paving, Inc.
|
Pocahontas
|
US 219
|
Resurfacing, Mill Point to Buckeye Road
|
$431,140.50
|
West Virginia Paving, Inc.
|
Preston
|
WV 7
|
Structure Renovation, Bretz Arch Bridge
|
$205,598.96
|
CL Belt Construction, Inc.
|
Randolph
|
CO 46
|
Resurfacing, Mill Creek to Jerusalem Road
|
$290,803.77
|
J. F. Allen Company, Inc.
|
Tucker
|
WV 72
|
Resurfacing, Holly Meadows to St. George Road
|
$581,586.81
|
West Virginia Paving, Inc.
|
Upshur
|
WV 20
|
Resurfacing, Sago to Buchannon
|
$316,110.57
|
J. F. Allen Company, Inc.
|
Webster
|
WV 15
|
Resurfacing, Point Mountain Road
|
$292,667.24
|
Meadows Stone & Paving, Inc.
|
Wetzel
|
WV 20
|
Resurfacing, Porter Falls to Turkey Run Road
|
$200725.84
|
Lash Paving, Inc.
|
Cabell
|
CO 26/3
|
Resurfacing, Wildcat Hollow Road
|
$96,146.51
|
West Virginia Paving, Inc.
|
Cabell
|
CO 2/18
|
Resurfacing, Mobile City Road
|
$75,856.50
|
West Virginia Paving, Inc.
|
Fayette
|
CO 60/3 & CO 60/21
|
Resurfacing, Jodie Road + 1
|
$375,128.10
|
West Virginia Paving, Inc.
|
Lincoln
|
CO 54
|
Resurfacing, Nine Mile Creek Road
|
$135,087
|
Blacktop Industries and Equipment Co.
|
Logan
|
CO 4
|
Resurfacing, Trace Fork Road + 1
|
$143,019.94
|
West Virginia Paving, Inc.
|
Mingo
|
CO 1
|
Resurfacing, East Fork Twelve Pole Road
|
$150,135.73
|
West Virginia Paving, Inc.
|
Mingo
|
CO 3
|
Resurfacing, Old Twelve Pole Road
|
$124,866.31
|
West Virginia Paving, Inc.
|
Nicholas
|
CO 24
|
Resurfacing, Runa Road
|
$298,781.80
|
West Virginia Paving, Inc.
|
Summers
|
CO 7
|
Resurfacing, Ramp, Sandstone Road
|
$632,314.65
|
West Virginia Paving, Inc.
|
Wayne
|
CO 36
|
Resurfacing, Mill Creek Road
|
$164,669.95
|
West Virginia Paving, Inc.
|
Wayne
|
CO 52/8
|
Resurfacing, Bloss Branch Road
|
$62,082.20
|
West Virginia Paving, Inc.
|
Wetzel
|
CO 3
|
Resurfacing, Doolin Road
|
$268,807.25
|
Klug Bros., Inc.
|
Wood
|
CO 36/1
|
Resurfacing, Smitherman Road
|
$116,260.56
|
Kelly Paving, Inc.