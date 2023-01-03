Submit Release
DOH Awards $9.1 Million in Construction Contracts

County Route Description Amount Contractor Barbour US 50 Resurfacing, Junior to Belington Road $421,729.82 J. F. Allen Company, Inc. Grant WV 42 Resurfacing, Sherr to Maysville Road $473,322.70 West Virginia Paving, Inc. Hampshire WV 259 Resurfacing, Yellow Springs to High View $302549.24 Belt Paving, Inc. Hancock US 30 Chester Bridge Lighting Renovation $935,500 Davis H. Elliot Construction Co. Harrison WV 20 Resurfacing, Nutter Fort Road $496,150 Mountaineer Contractors Kanawha WV 25 Traffic Signal Renovation, Baron Drive Signal Renovation $57,163 Davis H. Elliot Construction Co. Lincoln WV 10 Resurfacing, West Hamlin to Ranger Road $239,460.80 West Virginia Paving, Inc. Logan WV 10 Resurfacing, Dabney to McConnell Road $109,652.60 West Virginia Paving, Inc. Monroe US 219 Resurfacing, Salt Sulphur Road $465,829.40 West Virginia Paving, Inc. Pendleton US 220  Resurfacing, WV State Line - Snowy Mountain Road $546,460.50 West Virginia Paving, Inc. Pocahontas US 219 Resurfacing, Mill Point to Buckeye Road $431,140.50 West Virginia Paving, Inc. Preston WV 7 Structure Renovation, Bretz Arch Bridge $205,598.96 CL Belt Construction, Inc. Randolph CO 46 Resurfacing, Mill Creek to Jerusalem Road $290,803.77 J. F. Allen Company, Inc. Tucker WV 72  Resurfacing, Holly Meadows to St. George Road  $581,586.81 West Virginia Paving, Inc. Upshur WV 20  Resurfacing, Sago to Buchannon $316,110.57 J. F. Allen Company, Inc. Webster WV 15 Resurfacing, Point Mountain Road $292,667.24 Meadows Stone & Paving, Inc. Wetzel WV 20  Resurfacing, Porter Falls to Turkey Run Road $200725.84 Lash Paving, Inc. Cabell CO 26/3 Resurfacing, Wildcat Hollow Road $96,146.51 West Virginia Paving, Inc. Cabell CO 2/18 Resurfacing, Mobile City Road  $75,856.50 West Virginia Paving, Inc. Fayette CO 60/3 & CO 60/21 Resurfacing, Jodie Road + 1  $375,128.10 West Virginia Paving, Inc. Lincoln CO 54 Resurfacing, Nine Mile Creek Road  $135,087 Blacktop Industries and Equipment Co. Logan CO 4 Resurfacing, Trace Fork Road + 1 $143,019.94 West Virginia Paving, Inc. Mingo CO 1 Resurfacing, East Fork Twelve Pole Road $150,135.73 West Virginia Paving, Inc. Mingo CO 3  Resurfacing, Old Twelve Pole Road $124,866.31 West Virginia Paving, Inc. Nicholas CO 24 Resurfacing, Runa Road $298,781.80 West Virginia Paving, Inc. Summers CO 7  Resurfacing, Ramp, Sandstone Road $632,314.65 West Virginia Paving, Inc. Wayne CO 36 Resurfacing, Mill Creek Road $164,669.95 West Virginia Paving, Inc. Wayne CO 52/8 Resurfacing, Bloss Branch Road $62,082.20 West Virginia Paving, Inc. Wetzel CO 3 Resurfacing, Doolin Road $268,807.25 Klug Bros., Inc. Wood CO 36/1 Resurfacing, Smitherman Road  $116,260.56 Kelly Paving, Inc.

