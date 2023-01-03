Winfield Bridge to Re-Open August 13

Page Content

Charleston, WV-

West Virginia Governor Joe Manchin and Secretary of Transportation Paul Mattox are pleased to announce the re-opening of the Ross Booth Memorial Bridge, commonly referred to as the Winfield Bridge, during a ribbon cutting ceremony scheduled for Friday, August 13, 2010 beginning at 1:00 p.m. at the bridge. The public is welcome to attend. Parking will be at Winfield Elementary School.





Also scheduled to attend are representatives from Congresswoman Shelley Moore Capito’s office, representatives from the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) as well as elected county officials.





In case of inclement weather, the event will be held in the old courtroom on the second floor of the Putnam County Court House in Winfield.



