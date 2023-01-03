WV Turnpike Construction
The following is a list of anticipated construction projects requiring lane closures on the West Virginia Turnpike during the week of June 14-17:
KANAWHA COUNTY
Between the Morton Travel Plaza and Marmet – 70 to 90 Southbound
Near Chelyan – 86.5 Northbound (bridge)
Near Standard – 74 Northbound
Near Marmet – 89.5 Northbound
FAYETTE COUNTY
Near Mahan – 65 to 66 Northbound
Near Pax Toll Plaza and Mahan – 55 to 66 Northbound
RALEIGH COUNTY
Between Ghent Exit and Ghent Toll Plaza – 29 to 33 Southbound
Near Beckley Travel Plaza exit – 46.5 Northbound
Between Beckley Travel Plaza exit and North Beckley exit – 46 to 50 Southbound
Near I-64/I-77 split – 39 to 41 Southbound
MERCER COUNTY
Near Camp Creek – 18 to 20 Southbound
Near Gardner exit – 13 to 14 Southbound
Between Princeton and Gardner – 8 to 13 Northbound