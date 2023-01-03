WV Turnpike Construction

Page Content

The following is a list of anticipated construction projects requiring lane closures on the West Virginia Turnpike during the week of June 14-17:

KANAWHA COUNTY

Between the Morton Travel Plaza and Marmet – 70 to 90 Southbound

Near Chelyan – 86.5 Northbound (bridge)

Near Standard – 74 Northbound

Near Marmet – 89.5 Northbound





FAYETTE COUNTY

Near Mahan – 65 to 66 Northbound

Near Pax Toll Plaza and Mahan – 55 to 66 Northbound





RALEIGH COUNTY

Between Ghent Exit and Ghent Toll Plaza – 29 to 33 Southbound

Near Beckley Travel Plaza exit – 46.5 Northbound

Between Beckley Travel Plaza exit and North Beckley exit – 46 to 50 Southbound

Near I-64/I-77 split – 39 to 41 Southbound





MERCER COUNTY

Near Camp Creek – 18 to 20 Southbound

Near Gardner exit – 13 to 14 Southbound

Between Princeton and Gardner – 8 to 13 Northbound





Please visit our website at www.wvturnpike.com for a complete list of construction projects throughout the summer.




