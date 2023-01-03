Submit Release
DOH Place Restrictions on Cabell and Roane Bridges

CHARLESTON-


The Division of Highways has placed new restrictions on a Cabell County and Roane County bridge following inspection.


A 9-ton limit has been placed on the Cabell County 25 crossing of Big Two Mile Creek south of the junction with County 40 in Milton.  Overweight vehicles can follow a 20-mile detour.


A 32,000 lbs. limit has been placed on the Roane County 119/16 crossing Robinson Run north of the junction with US 119 in Lynch Ridge.  Overweight vehicles can follow 8.5 miles detour via US 119 and County 54.


