DOH Place Restrictions on Cabell and Roane Bridges

The Division of Highways has placed new restrictions on a Cabell County and Roane County bridge following inspection.





A 9-ton limit has been placed on the Cabell County 25 crossing of Big Two Mile Creek south of the junction with County 40 in Milton. Overweight vehicles can follow a 20-mile detour.





A 32,000 lbs. limit has been placed on the Roane County 119/16 crossing Robinson Run north of the junction with US 119 in Lynch Ridge. Overweight vehicles can follow 8.5 miles detour via US 119 and County 54.





