Public Transit Excellence Awards Program Celebrates 25 Years

CHARLESTON-


The West Virginia Division of Public Transit’s Transit Excellence Awards Program celebrated 25 years of outstanding service to the citizens and transportation providers of West Virginia during its recent ceremony at Stonewall Jackson Resort in Lewis County.

This year’s winners include:

Outstanding Maintenance Employee:
Allen Moser, Eastern Panhandle Transit Authority


West Virginia Transit Drivers of the Year:
DuVaughn Hale, Tri-State Transit Authority
Linda Keen, Potomac Valley Transit Authority


West Virginia Transit Employees of the Year:
Tammy Bennett, Bluefield Area Transit
Sharon Rockwell, Country Roads Transit
Paul Burns, Mountain Line Transit Authority


Managers of the Year:
J. Douglas Carter, Potomac Valley Transit Authority
Becky Poe, Country Roads Transit


25 Years of Accident Free Driving:
Richard Allen Phelix, Kanawha Valley Regional Transportation Authority
Peter Jarvis, Central West Virginia Transit Authority


Greatest Ridership Increase for 2009:
Fairmont-Marion County Transit Authority


Other awards for safety, marketing, maintenance and community involvement were also presented.


“Since its inception in 1985, the Transit Excellence Awards honors the very best in transit systems, managers and leaders across West Virginia and gives an opportunity to recognize the outstanding work they do to provide safe, affordable, effective and efficient movement of people across the state,” stated Secretary of Transportation Paul Mattox. 


-30-

Brent H. Walker
304-558-0103
Brent.H.Walker@wv.gov

