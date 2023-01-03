Public Transit Excellence Awards Program Celebrates 25 Years

Page Content

CHARLESTON-

The West Virginia Division of Public Transit’s Transit Excellence Awards Program celebrated 25 years of outstanding service to the citizens and transportation providers of West Virginia during its recent ceremony at Stonewall Jackson Resort in Lewis County.

This year’s winners include:

Outstanding Maintenance Employee:

Allen Moser, Eastern Panhandle Transit Authority

West Virginia Transit Drivers of the Year:

DuVaughn Hale, Tri-State Transit Authority

Linda Keen, Potomac Valley Transit Authority

West Virginia Transit Employees of the Year:

Tammy Bennett, Bluefield Area Transit

Sharon Rockwell, Country Roads Transit

Paul Burns, Mountain Line Transit Authority





Managers of the Year:

J. Douglas Carter, Potomac Valley Transit Authority

Becky Poe, Country Roads Transit





25 Years of Accident Free Driving:

Richard Allen Phelix, Kanawha Valley Regional Transportation Authority

Peter Jarvis, Central West Virginia Transit Authority





Greatest Ridership Increase for 2009:

Fairmont-Marion County Transit Authority





Other awards for safety, marketing, maintenance and community involvement were also presented.





“Since its inception in 1985, the Transit Excellence Awards honors the very best in transit systems, managers and leaders across West Virginia and gives an opportunity to recognize the outstanding work they do to provide safe, affordable, effective and efficient movement of people across the state,” stated Secretary of Transportation Paul Mattox.

-30-