DOH Places Restrictions on Four County Bridges 8-11-10

CHARLESTON-


The Division of Highways has placed new restrictions on McDowell, Greenbrier and Tyler counties bridges following inspection.


A weight restriction has been placed on the Greenbrier County 1 crossing North Fork Big Clear Creek north of the junction with County 1/1 in Clearco.  Restrictions now limit the maximum gross load of two-axle trucks at 18 tons, three-axle trucks at 25 tons, four-or-more axle trucks at 25 tons, four-axle semi-trailers at 33 tons and five-axle semi-trailer at 39 tons.


A weight restriction has been placed on the Tyler County 6/5 crossing McKim Creek south of the junction with County 6/7 in Plum.  Restrictions now limit the maximum gross load of two-axle trucks at 20 tons, three-axle trucks at 27 tons, four-or-more axle trucks at 29 tons and four-axle semi-trailers at 32 tons and five-axle semi-trailers at 33 tons.  Overweight vehicles can follow a 10 mile detour via Tyler County 6/5, 6/7, 6/9, Pleasant County 32 and 6/3.


A weight restriction has been placed on the McDowell County 3/1 crossing of Greenbrier Fork south of the junction with County 3 in Panther.  Restrictions now limit the maximum gross load of three-axle trucks at 34 tons, four-or-more-axle trucks at 35 tons, five-axle semi-trailers at 52 tons and six-axle semi-trailer 52 tons.  Overweight vehicles can follow a 25 mile detour via County 3/2 and County 5/8.


Also new weight restriction has been placed on the McDowell County 3/2 crossing Panther Creek south of the junction of County 3/3 in Panther.  Restriction now limit the maximum gross load of two-axle trucks at 19 tons, three-axle trucks at 21 tons, four-or-more axle trucks at 22 tons, five-axle semi-trailers at 36 tons and six-axle semi-trailer at 36 tons.  


