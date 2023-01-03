Submit Release
New Barboursville Park-N-Ride to Open August 16

CHARLESTON-


The West Virginia Division of Highways announces the completion and opening of the public use Park-N-Ride located on the Barboursville Mall Road next to the Sheets Convenience Store.  The newly completed facility contains parking for approximately 85 vehicles, with 4 dedicated handicap spaces.


Effective Monday, August 16, 2010, the Tri-State Transit Authority (TTA) will begin using this latest park-n-ride facility as part of its Intelligent Transit Bus route, which travels daily between Huntington and Charleston.  The current TTA Barboursville location at the Western Regional Jail will no longer be used and all passengers are encouraged to use the Barboursville Mall Road location.


Intelligent Transit Bus route schedules for the new facility are:

Huntington to Charleston:  Pick-Up at 7:05 AM and 7:10 PM

Charleston to Huntington:  Drop-Off at 9:05 AM and 6:20 PM

Brent H. Walker
304-558-0103
Brent.H.Walker@wv.gov

