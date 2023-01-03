Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,837 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 331,758 in the last 365 days.

I-64 Bridge On-Ramps to Re-Open August 20

Page Content


CHARLESTON-


The West Virginia Division of Highways would like to announce that beginning at 6:00 a.m., Friday morning, August 20, the Eugene A. Carter Memorial Bridge on-ramps at Virginia Street and coming off Corridor G toward I-64 will re-open. While the cleaning and painting project of the bridge carrying traffic over the Kanawha River in Charleston continues, there could be intermittent closures of exit ramps during night hours when traffic is light.

Because it remains an active work-zone, travelers are asked to continue to use caution, drive the posted speed limit and be aware.


-30-​



Brent H. Walker
304-558-0103
Brent.H.Walker@wv.gov

You just read:

I-64 Bridge On-Ramps to Re-Open August 20

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.