I-64 Bridge On-Ramps to Re-Open August 20

The West Virginia Division of Highways would like to announce that beginning at 6:00 a.m., Friday morning, August 20, the Eugene A. Carter Memorial Bridge on-ramps at Virginia Street and coming off Corridor G toward I-64 will re-open. While the cleaning and painting project of the bridge carrying traffic over the Kanawha River in Charleston continues, there could be intermittent closures of exit ramps during night hours when traffic is light.

Because it remains an active work-zone, travelers are asked to continue to use caution, drive the posted speed limit and be aware.





