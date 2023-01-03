Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,837 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 331,758 in the last 365 days.

DOH and Parkways Authority to Join in Turnpike Repairs

Page Content


Charleston, West Virginia-


The Parkways Authority today unanimously approved a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) agreement that allows the Division of Highways (DOH) to assist in scheduled repairs along the West Virginia Turnpike. 


At the previous Authority Board meeting, it was announced that a sole contractor bid submission for scheduled north-end pavement joint rehabilitation was received at approximately 30% over the engineer’s estimate of $693,000.  Transportation Secretary Paul Mattox, then, proposed that the DOH may be able to partner with Parkways in order to complete the repairs, instead of using the private contractor.


An agreement between Highways and Parkways was drafted that would allow the Division of Highways’ assistance to be used and for the agency to be reimbursed by the Parkways Authority up to a maximum of $400,000.  The agreement was given final approval by the full Authority Board today.


Said Transportation Secretary Mattox, “The Division of Highways has the necessary personnel and equipment to assist in completing this project and by working directly with Greg Barr and his staff, the Parkways Authority is saving approximately $300,000.”


Parkways Authority Board Chairman, Harry Bergstrom, called the MOU an “efficient use of resources” and applauded both agencies for accomplishing the agreement so quickly.


The repair work, scheduled to be complete in October, is expected to begin tomorrow, weather permitting.


You just read:

DOH and Parkways Authority to Join in Turnpike Repairs

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.