New Sections of Route 9 Set to Open

West Virginia Secretary of Transportation Paul Mattox and Highways officials announce that beginning August 31, two new sections of Route 9 in Berkeley and Jefferson counties will open to traffic. The nearly $25 million first section is 2.05 miles from Opequon Creek to Short Road (Berkeley County Route 9/19) while the 2.65 mile second section from Short Road to Leetown Road (Jefferson County Route 1) contract was around $27 million. Orders Construction Company, Inc. and Central Contracting Inc., both of St. Albans performed the work.





“The opening of this 4.65 mile section will allow motorists to travel from Opequon Creek to Leetown Road, thus, allowing uninterrupted access from I-81 to Charles Town,” stated Secretary Mattox. “We are pleased with the continued progress of this important upgrade and know travelers and residents will feel its impact.”





While vehicles can begin traveling on the new road August 31, a ceremony celebrating its opening is being scheduled for the Fall.









