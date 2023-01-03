Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,836 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 331,717 in the last 365 days.

New Sections of Route 9 Set to Open

Page Content


CHARLESTON-


West Virginia Secretary of Transportation Paul Mattox and Highways officials announce that beginning August 31, two new sections of Route 9 in Berkeley and Jefferson counties will open to traffic.  The nearly $25 million first section is 2.05 miles from Opequon Creek to Short Road (Berkeley County Route 9/19) while the 2.65 mile second section from Short Road to Leetown Road (Jefferson County Route 1) contract was around $27 million.  Orders Construction Company, Inc. and Central Contracting Inc., both of St. Albans performed the work.


“The opening of this 4.65 mile section will allow motorists to travel from Opequon Creek to Leetown Road, thus, allowing uninterrupted access from I-81 to Charles Town,” stated Secretary Mattox.  “We are pleased with the continued progress of this important upgrade and know travelers and residents will feel its impact.”


While vehicles can begin traveling on the new road August 31, a ceremony celebrating its opening is being scheduled for the Fall.



-30-

​​

Brent H. Walker
(304) 558-0103
Brent.H.Walker@wv.gov

You just read:

New Sections of Route 9 Set to Open

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.