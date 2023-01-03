Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,925 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 331,447 in the last 365 days.

DOH to Open Wheeling Tunnel September 2nd

Page Content


Charleston, WV-


West Virginia Secretary of Transportation Paul Mattox is pleased to announce that the westbound tube of the Wheeling Tunnel will be opened to traffic the evening of Thursday, September 2nd. This will not only mark the long-awaited completion of the Wheeling Tunnel renovation, but will do so two months earlier than the original completion date of October 28, 2010.


To open the tunnel as quickly as possible, the Division of Highways agreed to cover some of the “premium time” expenses, which includes overtime and weekend work, to approximately $20,000.


Said Secretary Mattox, “We saw an opportunity in working with the contractor, Ahern and Associates, to complete the work and open it before Labor Day. We celebrate that we can hand the tunnel back to the Wheeling residents and businesses that rely on it much sooner than originally anticipated.”


Until the Thursday opening, crews will be completing the roadway striping, reflective markings, and electrical work along with general clean-up.


-30-



Brent H. Walker
304-558-0103
Brent.H.Walker@wv.gov

You just read:

DOH to Open Wheeling Tunnel September 2nd

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.