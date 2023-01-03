DOH to Open Wheeling Tunnel September 2nd

Page Content

Charleston, WV-

West Virginia Secretary of Transportation Paul Mattox is pleased to announce that the westbound tube of the Wheeling Tunnel will be opened to traffic the evening of Thursday, September 2nd. This will not only mark the long-awaited completion of the Wheeling Tunnel renovation, but will do so two months earlier than the original completion date of October 28, 2010.

To open the tunnel as quickly as possible, the Division of Highways agreed to cover some of the “premium time” expenses, which includes overtime and weekend work, to approximately $20,000.

Said Secretary Mattox, “We saw an opportunity in working with the contractor, Ahern and Associates, to complete the work and open it before Labor Day. We celebrate that we can hand the tunnel back to the Wheeling residents and businesses that rely on it much sooner than originally anticipated.”



Until the Thursday opening, crews will be completing the roadway striping, reflective markings, and electrical work along with general clean-up.

