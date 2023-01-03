I-64 Between Bragg and Sandstone Exits to Close for Quick Phone Line Crossing

Page Content





Charleston-





The Division of Highways advises that utility work along I-64, between the Bragg (MM 132) and Sandstone (MM137) exits, will require two separate 15 minute closures between 9:00 a.m. and 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, September 1, while crews lay phone cables across the interstate. Motorists are asked to be patient and use caution while traveling along that stretch of I-64 Wednesday morning.



