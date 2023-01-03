DOH Places Restrictions on Four County Bridges September 21, 2010

Page Content





The Division of Highways has placed new restrictions on Greenbrier, Jefferson, McDowell and Ritchie counties bridges following inspection.





A weight restriction has been placed on the Greenbrier County 25 crossing Snake Run south of the junction with CR 42 in Blue Sulphur Springs. Restrictions now limit the maximum gross load of two-axel trucks at 15 tons, three-axle trucks at 22 tons, four-or-more axle trucks at 26 tons, four-axle semi-trailers at 26 tons and five-axle semi-trailers at 31 tons.





A weight restriction has been placed on the Jefferson County 17/1 crossing Rattlesnake Run east of the junction of CR 31/1 in Shepherdstown. Restrictions now limit the maximum gross load of two-axel trucks at 20 tons, three-axle trucks at 25 tons, four-or-more axle trucks at 25 tons, four-axle semi-trailers at 30 tons and five-axle semi-trailers at 30 tons. Overweight vehicles can follow a five-mile detour via County 31/2, 31, and 31/1.





A weight restriction has been placed on the McDowell County 52/29 crossing Elkhorn Creek east of the junction with US 52 in Powhatan. Restrictions now limit the maximum gross load of two-axel trucks at 18 tons, three-axle trucks at 30 tons, four-or-more axle trucks at 33 tons, four-axle semi-trailers at 33 tons and five-axle semi-trailers at 33 tons. No detour available.





A weight restriction has been placed on the Ritchie County 50/39 crossing North Ben Rail Trail west of the junction with CR 16/10 in Pennsboro. Restrictions now limit the maximum gross load of two-axel trucks at 20 tons, three-axle trucks at 26 tons, four-or-more axle trucks at 31 tons, four-axle semi-trailers at 32 tons and five-axle semi-trailers at 39 tons. Overweight vehicles can follow a eight-mile detour via CR 50/21, US 50 and WV 16.





