WVDOT to Hold DBE Symposium September 28

The West Virginia Department of Transportation’s Equal Employment Opportunity (EEO) Division will hold a one-day Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (DBE) symposium Tuesday, September 28 at the Embassy Suites in Charleston.





This year’s event, Connecting Businesses with Opportunities, will allow attendees to hear from industry leaders regarding Federal and State Procurement Opportunities, Resources Available to Small Business Owners, Networking and Matchmaking Opportunities as well as get updates on important transportation projects like US Route 35 and the Appalachian Development Highway System. Invited speakers include Congresswoman Shelley Moore Capito, Governor Joe Manchin, Senator Bob Plymale, Secretary of Transportation Paul Mattox, as well as representatives from USDOT, the Federal Highway Administration, the Appalachian Regional Commission and the Contractor’s Association of WV.





The symposium is being presented by the West Virginia Department of Transportation, the Federal Highway Administration, the Rahall Transportation Institute and the Appalachian Regional Commission. To learn more and register for this popular event please go to www.transportation.wv.gov/eeo/dbe and click on the link in the left hand column or call Drema Smith, EEO Director at (304)558-3931.





