Governor, DOH to Break Ground on District Seven HQ

West Virginia Governor Joe Manchin will join Secretary of Transportation Paul Mattox as well as other state and local officials to break ground on a new Division of Highways District Seven Headquarters in Lewis County. The public is welcome to attend.





Highways District Seven includes Barbour, Braxton, Gilmer, Lewis, Upshur and Webster counties.





The announcement will take place at 3:45 p.m., Monday, September 27 on Highland Drive in Weston. Heading north, take Exit 91 off I-79 to US 19, follow US 19 North for 2.9 miles and turn left onto Highland Drive. Heading south, take Exit 96 off I-79 to US 19, follow US 19 South for 1.8 miles and turn right onto Highland Drive. Division of Highways personnel will be on site to direct traffic.





Following the event, the media will have an opportunity to ask questions and conduct interviews.





Media is asked to call Brent Walker, Office of Communications, with questions and/or to confirm your attendance, (304)558-9227, or (304)545-5909.





